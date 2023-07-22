Soccer

Japan off to a flyer with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia

22 July 2023 - 11:32 By Nick Mulvenney
Hinata Miyazawa (right) of Japan celebrates with teammate after scoring her team's first goal during the FifaWomen's World Cup against Zambia at Waikato Stadium on July 22, 2023 in New Zealand.
Hinata Miyazawa (right) of Japan celebrates with teammate after scoring her team's first goal during the FifaWomen's World Cup against Zambia at Waikato Stadium on July 22, 2023 in New Zealand.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former champions Japan romped to a 5-0 over Zambia in their Women's World Cup opener at Waikato Stadium on Saturday, outclassing the debutant Africans with a slick display of pass-and-move football.

Hinata Miyazawa scored twice and fellow forward Mina Tanaka found the net in the second half after having two earlier efforts called back for offside by VAR.

Winger Jun Endo added the fourth in the 71st minute and substitute Riko Ueki got the fifth from a penalty in stoppage time after Zambia goalkeeper Catherine Musonda had been dismissed for two yellow cards.

Champions at the 2011 World Cup and runners-up in 2015, Japan lined up in an attacking 3-5-1 formation and looked like a team on a mission from the start.

They had already drawn two fine saves from Musonda, hit the post and had a Tanaka goal ruled out before Miyazawa struck for the first time in the 43rd minute.

New Zealand upset Norway in Women's World Cup opener

Hannah Wilkinson's second-half goal gave New Zealand a shock 1-0 win over former champions Norway at Eden Park on Thursday as the co-hosts kicked off ...
Sport
2 days ago

Playmaker Yui Hasegawa sent Aoba Fujino racing down the right flank and the winger curled a beautiful cross into the box which Miyazawa lashed into the net.

Tanaka had another goal chalked off for offside in the 49th minute and VAR also called back a penalty awarded to Japan a couple of minutes later.

Thai-born striker Tanaka finally got a goal that counted in the 55th minute, sliding Endo's cross from the left into the right corner of the net.

Tanaka also got the assist on Miyazawa's second goal in the 62nd minute, pulling the ball back from the byline to allow her team mate the simplest of finishes.

The Nadeshiko were finding space behind the Zambian defence almost at will in the last 20 minutes and a Hasegawa pass found Endo all on her own with only Musonda to beat for the fourth goal 19 minutes from time.

Ueki needed two attempts to convert the late penalty that saw Musonda sent off, substitute goalkeeper Eunice Sakala saving the first but penalised for encroachment.

Zambia captain Barbra Banda, who scored the winner when they beat twice World Cup winners Germany two weeks ago, struck an isolated figure up front and the Africans did not register a single shot at goal.

Japan join Spain, who beat Costa Rica 3-0 in Wellington on Friday, at the top of Group C ahead of their second match of the tournament against the Central Americans in Dunedin on Wednesday.

Reuters

MORE:

Kimvuidi and Human's destiny to be decided soon: Kadodia

Maritzburg United star player Karim Kimvuidi has decided where he wants to play next season as Rowan Human gets closer to finalising a deal with a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rubensson ready to replace Seger as Sweden's midfield anchor in World Cup opener against Banyana

Sweden's Elin Rubensson says she is ready to step in and replace injury-plagued midfield talisman Caroline Seger as her side kick off their Women's ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Zambia suffer second blow before World Cup debut

Debutants Zambia have been dealt a heavy blow on the eve of their Women’s World Cup group C opener against Japan on Saturday after key attacking ...
Sport
21 hours ago

'We must show we're African champs': Banyana defender Mbane before crunch game against Sweden

Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane believes going to the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup as African champions gives them a lot of confidence for ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Big injury concern for Sundowns as they get good result during preseason camp Soccer
  2. Dlamini warns Banyana of cockiness ahead of World Cup opener against Sweden Soccer
  3. 'I have a clear conscience': SuperSport coach Hunt responds to Dzvukamanja ... Soccer
  4. Japan off to a flyer with 5-0 win over debutants Zambia Soccer
  5. Rubensson ready to replace Seger as Sweden's midfield anchor in World Cup ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community