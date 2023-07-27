'It wasn't me': gospel singer accused in Bishop Zondo rape case testifies

However, Malete, who had left the family church to join Zondo’s, went on another a radio station to dismiss the rape allegation against the bishop, stating that the alleged rapist was instead the gospel singer.
The singer, however, refuted all claims to the court on Thursday of having any intimate relationship with his backup singer. Instead, he insisted they had a family friendship along with her husband.
He confirmed that he was also close friends with the Malete family and that he knew Lydia Malete.
“[The victim] and her husband used to sing for me and worked for me as backing vocals. But they no longer sing with me. They just left and I got new backup singers. It was many years ago ... I have never been in a romantic relationship with [the victim],” he said.
He confirmed that the victim and her husband had once lived with him, but he regarded them as family.
Asked by the state prosecutor if he has ever been to Formula 1 Hotel with the alleged victim, the singer said he has never visited the hotel in any capacity.
But Zondo’s lawyers said Lydia Malete would be testifying and her statements would disprove his testimony.
A gospel singer gave testimony in the Bishop Stephen Zondo rape trial as he was once fingered as the alleged rapist, but the victim told a radio station it was Zondo instead.
The rape trial of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries leader resumed on Thursday with the state calling the gospel singer as a new witness. He was initially not listed to testify in the trial but was called to take the stand.
The gospel singer got roped in to the saga when Pastor Lydia Malete had in 2020 told the CRL Gender Commission that her niece told her she was raped by him.
But the niece, who was a backup vocalist along with her husband for the gospel artist, went on Theta FM to promote her own music. That is where she spoke about being allegedly raped by Zondo.
She had previously told the court that Zondo called her to meet at Formula 1 Hotel in the south of Johannesburg. Upon arriving, the backup singer was given a key to the hotel room and allegedly waited for the bishop. Once he arrived, he allegedly told her to undress and proceeded to rape her.
'He sexually assaulted her while I waited outside with our baby' — husband testifies in Bishop Zondo rape trial
Bishop Stephen Zondo's lawyer accuses victim's aunt of lying in rape trial
Advocate Piet Pistorius said the singer allegedly contacted the victim to meet at a Mediclinic parking lot. This is according to what the niece had shared with her aunt, Pistorius said.
“Lydia Malete will testify that you picked up her niece in a black Chrysler and took her to Formula 1 Hotel,” said Pistorius.
But the singer denied ever driving such a car.
“At this point, I don’t know what is being put to me. It's news to me ... I have never owned that car and I don’t even like that brand,” the singer said in response.
Malete had joined Zondo in December 2020 for a court application for leave to appeal a ruling that the two should appear before the CRL Gender Commission regarding allegations of rape by the bishop. Their application was dismissed by the Johannesburg high court.
Meanwhile, Zondo’s rape trial has been postponed to February 19 next year for the defence to bring their witnesses. The long wait is due to judge Papi Masopa taking a long absence of leave from September.
