South Africa

R500k fine for Gauteng man over illegal lizard sales to Germany, Mexico

Suspended jail term for his wife

27 July 2023 - 13:50 By TimesLive
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A sungazer lizard in its natural habitat.
A sungazer lizard in its natural habitat.
Image: Shivan Parusnath/Wits University

A Gauteng man has been fined R1m, of which half is suspended for five years on condition he is not convicted of a similar offence for his role in the smuggling of reptiles from South Africa.

Gerald van der Westhuizen was sentenced in the Kempton Park regional court on Monday, alongside his wife Elisha. She received a wholly suspended sentence of five years' imprisonment on condition she does not contravene the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

According to the department of environmental affairs, they were linked to two German nationals earlier convicted of smuggling lizards and other reptiles from South Africa through an analysis by the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre.

An analysis of WhatsApp messages found that Gerald had on three occasions illegally sent Sungazer lizards to Germany and Mexico.

Environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy on Thursday said the conviction and sentencing demonstrated the important work undertaken to implement the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, with the focus on disrupting transnational organised crime, targeting the value chain and financial crimes linked to the illegal wildlife trade.

“The Green Scorpions and the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre are to be commended for the critical analysis work and perseverance in the investigation into the smuggling of reptiles and amphibians, which is becoming a serious biodiversity crime in South Africa.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Pretoria pair accused of attempting to courier live reptiles to KZN in court

Two men arrested after they allegedly attempted to smuggle live reptiles to KwaZulu-Natal via PostNet in Pretoria will return to court next month.
News
5 months ago

One of Africa's largest lizards found in Umlazi garden

A Nile monitor — the largest lizard in Africa — was found in the garden of an Umlazi home, south of Durban, where she was trying to lay her eggs.
News
1 month ago

German nationals caught stealing lizards in Northern Cape rearrested for alleged Gauteng case

Two German nationals who struck a plea deal in their trial for the illegal trade and possession of reptiles and controlled substances in the Northern ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. State has ‘overwhelming evidence’ tying VIP cops to N1 assault as defence ... South Africa
  2. Court challenge against regulations that exclude half of SRD grant recipients South Africa
  3. Two security guards shot dead at KwaMashu cellphone tower South Africa
  4. Prominent rapper arrested for rape, attempted murder and assault South Africa
  5. Paramedic robbed and assaulted while responding to critically ill patient ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site