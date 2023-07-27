A Gauteng man has been fined R1m, of which half is suspended for five years on condition he is not convicted of a similar offence for his role in the smuggling of reptiles from South Africa.
Gerald van der Westhuizen was sentenced in the Kempton Park regional court on Monday, alongside his wife Elisha. She received a wholly suspended sentence of five years' imprisonment on condition she does not contravene the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
According to the department of environmental affairs, they were linked to two German nationals earlier convicted of smuggling lizards and other reptiles from South Africa through an analysis by the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre.
An analysis of WhatsApp messages found that Gerald had on three occasions illegally sent Sungazer lizards to Germany and Mexico.
Environmental affairs minister Barbara Creecy on Thursday said the conviction and sentencing demonstrated the important work undertaken to implement the National Integrated Strategy to Combat Wildlife Trafficking, with the focus on disrupting transnational organised crime, targeting the value chain and financial crimes linked to the illegal wildlife trade.
“The Green Scorpions and the Environmental Enforcement Fusion Centre are to be commended for the critical analysis work and perseverance in the investigation into the smuggling of reptiles and amphibians, which is becoming a serious biodiversity crime in South Africa.”
R500k fine for Gauteng man over illegal lizard sales to Germany, Mexico
Suspended jail term for his wife
Image: Shivan Parusnath/Wits University
