REVIEW | Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d oozes class
Image: Supplied
It used to be that medium-size premium sedans were the automatic go-to for executive buyers.
But with the landscape having changed dramatically, that is no longer the case. The likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Lexus IS and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are eclipsed by myriad offerings within their own stables.
Many consumers see more sense in spending the additional outlay on a medium-size sport-utility vehicle (SUV) instead: Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX or Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, which we tested last week. The GLC-Class was launched locally in 2015, but traces its lineage to the GLK-Class which our market never received.
The first-generation, which wore the internal code of X253, was well accepted by shoppers in the Mzansi premium class. Though Mercedes-Benz had been beaten to the segment by Audi and BMW, the GLC-Class achieved traction. Thanks to its assertive styling, upmarket cabin, sorted road manners and variety of engines, it became a compelling option. There were also six- and eight-cylinder Mercedes-AMG versions, as well as a coupé format with a sloping rear roofline.
This year Mercedes-Benz launched the new iteration, dubbed X254. Like its predecessor, it shares underpinnings with the C-Class. Stylistically, customers are not going to struggle to spot the changes between the latest model and its forebear.
Image: Supplied
It has adopted a cleaner, more streamlined profile, with a less cluttered appearance. The headlights, for example: slimmer, mimicking the slits of cat eyes. A simpler grille profile wears the prominent three-pointed star. At the rear, jewel-shaped rear light clusters punctuate the bodywork.
There are various styling lines and aesthetic options on offer. Our vehicle wore a more conservative, traditional Mercedes-Benz Avantgarde configuration. Stunning navy blue paint, optional 19-inch wheels with large tyre sidewalls and subtle chrome embellishments offered just the right amount of swagger without being ostentatious. As standard, the Avantgarde rolls on 18-inch wheels. Those who find the AMG Line or glossy Night Package a bit too flashy will feel at home in the tasteful Avantgarde.
The interior is a sophisticated, modern affair, deriving its look and feel from the C-Class cabin. That means a large central screen, air-ventilation holes inspired by aircraft jets and rich materials at most touchpoints. The Avantgarde features synthetic leather and a regular three-spoke multifunction steering wheel (no twin-spokes).
It was a great surprise to note some of the build quality issues we experienced in previous C-Class tests were not to be found here. The centre console is assuringly fixed and does not creak. But those user-unfriendly capacitive touch surfaces remain a source of frustration. One wishes standard rotary controls were reserved for basic functions such as volume adjustment. The MBUX infotainment set-up is fairly slick once the driver has acclimated to its menus and layout.
Behind the wheel, the elevated ride makes for an empowered, confident feel, taking most of the stress out of driving on substandard Johannesburg roads.
Image: Supplied
