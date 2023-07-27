South Africa

Two security guards shot dead at KwaMashu cellphone tower

27 July 2023 - 14:07 By TimesLIVE
Two guards were killed at a cellphone tower in KwaMashu on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Two security guards were shot dead at a cellphone tower in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Thursday afternoon. 

A source in the security industry confirmed the shooting to TimesLIVE. 

The name of the company which employed the two guards could not immediately be confirmed. 

Two Dragon Protection Services security guards were executed at the same location on January 4 while escorting technicians. 

Cellphone towers have become targets for syndicates seeking batteries and generators and the construction mafia. 

This is a developing story. 

