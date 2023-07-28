South Africa

Two officers granted R2,000 bail after arrest for defeating the ends of justice

28 July 2023 - 11:26
Two police officers appeared in the Lehurutshe magistrate's court for allegedly defeating the ends of justice. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A North West court has granted two police sergeants R2,000 bail after their arrest earlier this week for allegedly defeating the ends of justice.

Omphitlhetse Joseph Rantlhoa, 48, and Kabo Nicholas Molebatsi, 47, appeared in the Lehurutshe magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The members’ court appearance stems from an incident in which a truck driver was arrested at Skilpadshek port of entry on July 21 for [allegedly] smuggling illicit cigarettes into the country.

“The cigarettes were discovered despite confirmation by Sgt Rantlhoa that they had searched the truck. This prompted investigations after it became apparent the pair allowed the truck to pass without being searched. The members were arrested by the provincial anti-corruption investigation unit.”

They are due back in the same court on August 24.

TimesLIVE

