Sport

New Zealand thump Trinidad & Tobago as Netball World Cup starts

28 July 2023 - 11:20 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Karin Burger of New Zealand in action during the 2023 Netball World Cup Pool D match against Trinidad & Tobago at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1.
Karin Burger of New Zealand in action during the 2023 Netball World Cup Pool D match against Trinidad & Tobago at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023 via Getty Images

The 2023 Netball World Cup is under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) with tournament favourites New Zealand making an early statement of intent by thrashing Trinidad & Tobago.

In one of the two opening matches at the CTICC, the Silver Ferns had little difficulty as they romped to an impressive 76-27 win in the match they dominated from the first quarter.

In the other early match of the morning session, Tonga held their own to narrowly beat stubborn Fiji 56-51.

To complete the session, other tournament favourites Australia take on Zimbabwe while highly unpredictable Uganda lock horns with Singapore. 

The highlight of the day is going to be the opening ceremony scheduled for 4pm, which will be followed by South Africa’s opener against Wales two hours later. 

As part of the evening session for the opening day, England will be up against Barbados, Jamaica will take on Sri Lanka and Malawi will take on Scotland. 

MORE

Netball SA says Jamaica have not opened a case with police after claims of theft at World Cup hotel

Netball South Africa CEO Blanche de la Guerre says preliminary investigations have shown no signs of foul play at the hotel where Jamaican players ...
Sport
6 hours ago

EXPLAINER | The Netball World Cup: all you need to know

The Netball World Cup is being held on African soil for the first time this year. Four of Africa’s top teams will be playing in the tournament, which ...
Sport
21 hours ago

POLL | Do you think SA will win the Netball World Cup?

All eyes are on the South African netball team and how they will navigate the Netball World Cup which kicked off in Cape Town on Thursday.
Sport
23 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Los Pumas show five changes for Boks clash Rugby
  2. New Zealand thump Trinidad & Tobago as Netball World Cup starts Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates ready to compete across five competitions: Timm Soccer
  4. All Blacks could win Championship battle, Boks the World Cup war: ex-Puma Sport
  5. Blow to Banyana at World Cup as they spurn 2-0 lead against Argentina Soccer

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site