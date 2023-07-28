New Zealand thump Trinidad & Tobago as Netball World Cup starts

The 2023 Netball World Cup is under way at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) with tournament favourites New Zealand making an early statement of intent by thrashing Trinidad & Tobago.
In one of the two opening matches at the CTICC, the Silver Ferns had little difficulty as they romped to an impressive 76-27 win in the match they dominated from the first quarter.
In the other early match of the morning session, Tonga held their own to narrowly beat stubborn Fiji 56-51.
To complete the session, other tournament favourites Australia take on Zimbabwe while highly unpredictable Uganda lock horns with Singapore.
The highlight of the day is going to be the opening ceremony scheduled for 4pm, which will be followed by South Africa’s opener against Wales two hours later.
As part of the evening session for the opening day, England will be up against Barbados, Jamaica will take on Sri Lanka and Malawi will take on Scotland.
