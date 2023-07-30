One person died in the early hours of Sunday at Fleurhof after a fire broke out, Johannesburg emergency services said.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said EMS crews were alerted at 3am about multiple shacks on fire.
“Two fire engines and a water tanker were dispatched and on arrival the shacks were gutted with flames.
“Firefighters battled with flames because of windy conditions and fire hydrants with low pressure. While conducting search and rescue, the crews discovered one person who died,” she said.
The fire safety team is conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause and where the fire started.
The city’s disaster management team is on the scene to assist the affected families.
TimesLIVE
Fleurhof fire guts multiple shacks, one person dies
Image: City of Joburg EMS
