South Africa

Fleurhof fire guts multiple shacks, one person dies

30 July 2023 - 10:22 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Fire hydrants with low pressure hindered firefighters, says the city's emergency service.
Fire hydrants with low pressure hindered firefighters, says the city's emergency service.
Image: City of Joburg EMS

One person died in the early hours of Sunday at Fleurhof after a fire broke out, Johannesburg emergency services said.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said EMS crews were alerted at 3am about multiple shacks on fire.

“Two fire engines and a water tanker were dispatched and on arrival the shacks were gutted with flames.

“Firefighters battled with flames because of windy conditions and fire hydrants with low pressure. While conducting search and rescue, the crews discovered one person who died,” she said.

The fire safety team is conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause and where the fire started.

The city’s disaster management team is on the scene to assist the affected families.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

House fire claims lives of two children in Soweto

An unattended lit candle is believed to have been the cause of the fire in the bedroom.
News
1 month ago

It was not crime, it was war, says alleged Joburg arsonist

The man believed to be the infamous Johannesburg arsonist, who terrorised residents in the northern suburbs for two years and torched 24 plush homes, ...
News
1 week ago

Child dies of burns in fire at Johannesburg house occupied by squatters

A toddler estimated to be two years old died of burn wounds when a seven-bedroom house caught fire in Ferreirasdorp, Johannesburg.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Cape Town pumps millions into security upgrades at sewer pump stations South Africa
  2. Correctional services, Gift of the Givers join forces to make dreams come true South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Thousands observe Muslim holy day of Ashura in Durban South Africa
  4. Fleurhof fire guts multiple shacks, one person dies South Africa
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa
A closer look at the Bree street explosion site