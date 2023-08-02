South Africa

NPA decides not to prosecute Fikile Mbalula over Dubai family holiday

No evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity, says NPA

02 August 2023 - 16:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File image
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. File image
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.   

The public protector said in a report on December 19 2019 the NPA should look into the allegation that Sedgars Sports funded the Mbalula family holiday to Dubai between December 2016 and January 2017, when he was sports, arts and culture minister. 

In her report, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found Mbalula violated the Executive Ethics Act and the constitution by asking a South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee sporting goods supplier to help him pay for his 2016 family holiday to Dubai. 

Mkhwebane found Mbalula had gone to Dubai without first paying for the trip and seemingly had no idea how much it would cost. She said this was “very irresponsible of him as he could not determine whether he could afford the excursion”. 

Mbalula said he had later obtained a loan from Sedgars Sports to help him pay for the trip, which cost more than R684,000.

LISTEN | Zimbabwean scholar criticises Mbalula for being ‘stupid’

While criticising ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, a prominent Zimbabwean scholar said South Africa needs a more informed leadership and ...
News
5 days ago

“There is, however, no evidence in my possession that proves Mbalula requested and/or obtained the loan before boarding a flight to Dubai,” the report said. 

Mkhwebane did not recommend remedial action against Mbalula as he was no longer a member of the executive, but ordered the NPA to investigate whether the funds used to pay for the trip were the proceeds of money laundering.

The NPA said the referral from the public protector was to prosecute anyone who may have been involved in criminal activities. It said a police docket was registered.

“After police investigations, guided by the prosecutors in the Pretoria specialised commercial crime unit office and the director of public prosecutions' office, a decision to decline to prosecute anyone in this matter was taken, as there is no evidence supporting allegations of criminal activity,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Veterans are finest product of our movement and our moral compass,' says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party's veterans should serve as the moral compass of the movement as it navigates various complex ...
Politics
4 days ago

AfriForum gives Hawks until month end to give an update on Mbalula's Dubai trip

AfriForum has given the Hawks until month end to give an update on its investigation into former sports, arts and culture minister Fikile Mbalula's ...
News
2 months ago

AfriForum to lay criminal charges against Fikile Mbalula over Dubai trip

Lobby group AfriForum intends to lay criminal charges against transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday in connection with his family holiday to ...
News
3 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pandemic machine helped 10-year-old breathe during complicated 11-hour heart ... News
  2. LISTEN | Methane caused Joburg explosion, repair estimate is R178m South Africa
  3. Eskom moves to stop 'grid-hogging' by emergency bidders South Africa
  4. NPA decides not to prosecute Fikile Mbalula over Dubai family holiday South Africa
  5. WATCH | Bokgabo Poo seen on footage, accused alleges he was assaulted by cops ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem