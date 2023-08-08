Cele took a dig at Hill-Lewis and Smith over meeting taxi industry representatives ahead of the strike announcement last week.
“It is within the mandate of the minister responsible for preventing, combatting and investigating crime to intervene,” he said.
“At no point will I, as minister of police, agitate for a strike, as has been suggested by officials of the city, especially JP Smith and the mayor of the city. No minister would have gone there to agitate the strike. It is nonsensical that I could be accused of that.”
MMC for community service and health Patricia van der Ross on Tuesday expressed horror about clinics and libraries in the city being targeted by “thugs” over the past 24 hours.
“At least eight clinics were systematically forced to close their doors, in some instances by masked thugs who threatened and intimidated staff and clients. Enforcement services had to be called in to assist with evacuating staff at the Blue Downs and Mfuleni clinics.
“Looters broke into the Brown’s Farm Library in Philippi and proceeded to steal computer equipment and appliances.”
Several clinics and libraries were closed on Monday due to acute staff shortages and volatile circumstances associated with the strike.
“Stolen and damaged infrastructure will take time to replace. The impact on human resources at our clinics and libraries as staff rightfully take time to deal with the trauma will affect service delivery, and this in turn will directly affect our residents, and even some of the very people who have participated in these criminal acts disguised as protest action,” said Van der Ross.
Cape Town mayor accuses transport minister of spreading ‘misinformation’ about impounded taxis
Image: supplied
Cape Town's violent taxi strike took on a personal dimension on Tuesday when transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called for impounded vehicles to be released and mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis accused the minister of spreading misinformation.
Chikunga called for the immediate release of impounded taxis seized under the city's amended traffic bylaws, insisting they were inconsistent with national legislation regulating the industry.
However, the city refuted the view expressed by the minister.
“Following the misinformation conveyed in a press conference by the national transport minister today, the City of Cape Town can confirm all taxi impoundments in the metro are for offences under the National Land Transport Act (NLTA). Not a single taxi is impounded under the city’s bylaws, as falsely claimed by the minister,” said Hill-Lewis.
“The City of Cape Town will uphold the rule of law at all times without fear or favour. The city will always act in the interests of commuter safety, including impounding public vehicles for offences under the NLTA.
WATCH | Transport minister briefs SA on violent taxi strike
“Rather than ‘defining itself outside of national laws’, as claimed by the minister, Cape Town will continue to stand out as an example of a city implementing the national laws of the land. We will never compromise commuter safety by turning a blind eye to offences on our roads.”
Hill-Lewis said “violence will never be tolerated as a negotiating tactic. We reiterate our call on the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) to return peacefully to the negotiation table”.
“The city’s traffic bylaw was recently amended to extend impoundments to private vehicles for a range of serious offences. All public vehicles continue to be dealt with under the NLTA as always.”
Safety and security MMC JP Smith, who has drawn criticism and praise over the impoundment of public and private vehicles, said: “Minister Chikunga, why are you trying to incite further violence by making false statements?
“Please can the public help us. Whoever is closest to the minister, lean over and explain to her very slowly. No minibus taxi has ever been impounded within Cape Town because of a bylaw. Never.
“Taxis have only been impounded under [the minister’s] National Land Transport Act. It's her act. From 2009. If it is illegal, how come she only decided this today? After 14 years?”
LISTEN | Transport minister calls for Cape Town to release impounded taxis, citing city bylaws as cause of friction
Santaco welcomed Chikunga’s announcement and distanced itself from the violence.
“It is regrettable that while there are factions, including opportunistic criminals and frustrated public members, capitalising on the tense environment, government has chosen to place the taxi industry at the epicentre of the blame,” Santaco said.
“Santaco welcomes the pronouncement made by the national minister of transport. calling for the immediate release of all illegally impounded vehicles which were unlawfully impounded using laws which are inconsistent with national legislation.”
Santaco also welcomed the “national minister’s call for all parties, including JP Smith and the City of Cape Town, to return to the negotiating table to find long-lasting solutions to the challenges we have long been raising.
“Santaco continues to ask its members to report any incidents of violence, disruption of public transport service, unlawful blockades and destruction of property. In addition we call on our members to abide by the calls for a peaceful stay away.”
Police minister Bheki Cele urged taxi owners not to break the law during his own media briefing on Tuesday.
“We are calling on the taxi industry to keep within the law and when there is conflict that all negotiation avenues are exhausted. They must continue negotiating. Law-abiding citizens who are also suffering, we are calling on them to report any form of criminality.”
‘This is not acceptable’: Winde demands end to violence as taxi strike wreaks havoc
Cele took a dig at Hill-Lewis and Smith over meeting taxi industry representatives ahead of the strike announcement last week.
“It is within the mandate of the minister responsible for preventing, combatting and investigating crime to intervene,” he said.
“At no point will I, as minister of police, agitate for a strike, as has been suggested by officials of the city, especially JP Smith and the mayor of the city. No minister would have gone there to agitate the strike. It is nonsensical that I could be accused of that.”
MMC for community service and health Patricia van der Ross on Tuesday expressed horror about clinics and libraries in the city being targeted by “thugs” over the past 24 hours.
“At least eight clinics were systematically forced to close their doors, in some instances by masked thugs who threatened and intimidated staff and clients. Enforcement services had to be called in to assist with evacuating staff at the Blue Downs and Mfuleni clinics.
“Looters broke into the Brown’s Farm Library in Philippi and proceeded to steal computer equipment and appliances.”
Several clinics and libraries were closed on Monday due to acute staff shortages and volatile circumstances associated with the strike.
“Stolen and damaged infrastructure will take time to replace. The impact on human resources at our clinics and libraries as staff rightfully take time to deal with the trauma will affect service delivery, and this in turn will directly affect our residents, and even some of the very people who have participated in these criminal acts disguised as protest action,” said Van der Ross.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles were torched in Cape Town
Bus driver shot, violence flares as Western Cape taxi strike enters day 2
‘Anything could have happened to her’: Taxi strike a tale of suffering for children, elderly
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos