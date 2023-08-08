South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Transport minister briefs SA on violent taxi strike

08 August 2023 - 11:35 By TIMESLIVE
Courtesy: SABC News

Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga is briefing the media on the taxi strike in the Western Cape.

She will also table a report on the visit to South Africa by Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) leaders.

Santaco to continue Cape taxi strike after government talks collapse

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will continue with its strike in the Western Cape on Monday after talks initiated to ...
Taxi industry protests: Court interdicts strike-related violence

The Western Cape High Court on Monday night granted an urgent interdict against taxi strike violence brought by the City of Cape Town and the Golden ...
WATCH | Two dead & 35 suspects arrested as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town

Police have arrested 35 people for alleged violence related to the ongoing taxi strike, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.
