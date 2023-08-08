South Africa

Loved-up reunion for Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana in court

08 August 2023 - 10:36
Dr Nandipha Magudumana during one of her previous court appearances at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

It was a “tender” moment in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday morning when Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited nearly three months since their dramatic arrest in Tanzania.

Bester and Magudumana are back in court together with 10 other accused linked to his dramatic escape from Mangaung maximum security prison in May last year. 

The couple looked happy to see each other and spent moments before proceedings kicked off catching up. They were seated next to each other.

Magudumana could even be seen mouthing “I'm so happy to see you” as she gazed lovingly into his eyes.

Bester took a moment to greet Magudumana's father, Zolile Sekeleni, who acknowledged his greeting with a smile and handshake.

The convicted rapist and murderer made a physical appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court after a request by his new lawyer.

WATCH | Dr Nandipha laughs with Thabo Bester in court

Escaped rapist and murderer Thabo Bester and his girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana were reunited on Tuesday morning for the first time since their ...
News
1 hour ago

Bester's former legal counsel advocate Jeremiah Pela and instructing attorney Tsireledzo Ndou withdrew from representing him at his last virtual court appearance as it emerged they themselves are facing criminal charges. 

Ndou is facing charges of attempted rape and assault. He was charged earlier this year and is out on R1,000 bail. Pela is accused of offering to accept a benefit and attempted extortion in relation to a security tender at a TVET college in the Free State in 2017. 

Twelve people have so far been arrested in connection with Bester's audacious escape from Mangaung prison in May last year. Seven of them are either current or former employees of security company G4S.

Six of the accused have successfully applied for bail, while Magudumana abandoned her bail bid to challenge her arrest and detention.

TimesLIVE

