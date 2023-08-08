South Africa

Taxi industry protests: Court interdicts strike-related violence

08 August 2023 - 06:40 By TimesLIVE
Scores of taxi commuters had to miss work, school, and walk long distances after Cape Town taxi operators suspended services until August 9. Taxi drivers and law enforcement officials clashed after several minibuses were impounded around the CBD.
Image: ER Lombard/Gallo

The Western Cape High Court has granted an urgent interdict against taxi strike violence.

The City of Cape Town joined as an applicant in proceedings on Monday night, in a case brought by Golden Arrow Bus Services seeking a contempt order against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco).

The taxi strike has led to the torching of four Golden Arrow buses, the closure of numerous roads due to protest action, looting at some shopping malls, attacks on four private vehicles and widespread work absenteeism.

The court order states that no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may unreasonably obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle on any public road, throughout the metro, in such manner as to harm passengers, or delay or impede the flow of traffic.

The interdict also prohibits any person from interfering with the operations of any transportation depot.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The city will uphold the rule of law without fear or favour as was demonstrated [on Monday] with the clearing and impounding of vehicles blockading major routes.

“We reiterate that until the violence stops, there can be no further discussions. We call on Santaco to stop the violence immediately and return peacefully to the negotiation table.”

Santaco has denied involvement in the violence, saying: “We are especially aggrieved by the perception of the public that we are lawless. The perception is being fuelled by protesters and not members of our organisation ... Violent protests are not sanctioned by this organisation.”

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

WATCH | Two dead & 35 suspects arrested as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town

Police have arrested 35 people for alleged violence related to the ongoing taxi strike, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.
News
20 hours ago

Vehicles destroyed as talks continue to halt crippling Cape taxi strike

A city depot was petrol-bombed and at least seven official vehicles damaged or destroyed  in Cape Town over the past 24-hours as efforts continued to ...
News
1 day ago

Chilling voice notes threatened to burn and kill hours before buses, vehicles were torched in Cape Town

The authorities has arrested 27 people in connection with a taxi blockade which caused traffic disruptions on the N2
News
11 hours ago

One dead, three injured as motorist allegedly opens fire on stone-throwing protesters in Cape Town

Three Golden Arrow buses were set alight early on Monday within hours of the company obtaining a high court interdict aimed at curbing violence ...
News
23 hours ago
