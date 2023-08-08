The Western Cape High Court has granted an urgent interdict against taxi strike violence.
Taxi industry protests: Court interdicts strike-related violence
Image: ER Lombard/Gallo
The Western Cape High Court has granted an urgent interdict against taxi strike violence.
The City of Cape Town joined as an applicant in proceedings on Monday night, in a case brought by Golden Arrow Bus Services seeking a contempt order against the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco).
The taxi strike has led to the torching of four Golden Arrow buses, the closure of numerous roads due to protest action, looting at some shopping malls, attacks on four private vehicles and widespread work absenteeism.
The court order states that no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may unreasonably obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle on any public road, throughout the metro, in such manner as to harm passengers, or delay or impede the flow of traffic.
The interdict also prohibits any person from interfering with the operations of any transportation depot.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “The city will uphold the rule of law without fear or favour as was demonstrated [on Monday] with the clearing and impounding of vehicles blockading major routes.
“We reiterate that until the violence stops, there can be no further discussions. We call on Santaco to stop the violence immediately and return peacefully to the negotiation table.”
Santaco has denied involvement in the violence, saying: “We are especially aggrieved by the perception of the public that we are lawless. The perception is being fuelled by protesters and not members of our organisation ... Violent protests are not sanctioned by this organisation.”
TimesLIVE
