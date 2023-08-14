Criminals targeting students in Pietermaritzburg for quick cash

Osman said one of the concerns was that a lot of homes had not installed security measures to ensure the safety of students. This includes panic buttons, alarm systems, and cameras around the building, said Osman.
University students around the Scottville area, in Pietermaritzburg, have been warned to stay vigilant as they are soft targets for criminals looking to make quick cash.
This was according to private security companies that cautioned students, stating there has been an increase in robberies and housebreaking reports recently.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Walungisa Protection Service (WPS) owner Imraan Osman said criminals are targeting students for cellphones, money, and laptops.
He said last week they, along with other security companies, arrested a suspect linked to numerous robberies in the area.
“Students are being targeted and we believe it's because criminals know students are not armed. In some instances, students would be walking on the road when a car would stop and criminals would come out and rob the student. This trend is becoming popular and it's very concerning,” said Osman.
Many students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Pietermaritzburg campus and Durban University of Technology (DUT) Riverside campus live in the Scottsville and Pelham areas. Students, especially those who reside in private accommodation and university residences close to the campus, normally walk to and from campus during the day or at night.
Osman said one of the concerns was that a lot of homes had not installed security measures to ensure the safety of students. This includes panic buttons, alarm systems, and cameras around the building, said Osman.
Another problem was instances where students left the gate and door open.
“Last week, a suspect jumped over the wall, and we believe the door was not closed, so he went in and took cellphones and laptops. We have been telling the students that they must ensure that the doors are closed,” he said.
A DUT Riverside campus student, Nombuso Masondo, said over the past few weeks there have been vehicles with no number plates driving in the area. Masondo said this has been raised with the student leadership, and private security companies have been called to patrol more frequently.
“It’s very unsafe, and even when we are inside the house, we still don’t feel safe. It becomes a problem when you want to go to the campus library to study at night. They have firearms, and when they come in, they demand everything. We can’t resist because we fear for our lives,” she said.
A UKZN student representative council (SRC) member in the Pietermaritzburg campus, who asked not to be named, said they planned to meet with council to discuss the issue.
Another private security company officer urged students to avoid walking alone on the street or during load-shedding hours.
“There are a lot of private security vehicles around the area, but we can’t be everywhere, so students need to be careful. Walking alone makes you vulnerable, especially if you are busy with your phone and have your earphones on. At least walk in a group or in pairs,” the officer said.
