South Africa

Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court hears

14 August 2023 - 16:39
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mthobisi Mncube, one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, in the Pretoria high court. File photo.
Mthobisi Mncube, one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, in the Pretoria high court. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A firearm found in the possession of Mthobisi Mncube in 2015, almost three months after the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa, was traced to a Fidelity security guard from Centurion, the Pretoria high court heard on Monday.

State witness Sgt Mandla Masondo on Monday testified he found Mncube in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as he investigated an Alexandra matter linked to a taxi killing.

When he arrested Mncube on February 9 2015, who had dreadlocks and a hand injury, he found an unlicensed 9mm pistol.

Though the serial number was filed off, they used the “etching method” to trace it.

“I followed up on the ownership of the firearm and it is of a juristic person, a Fidelity [officer] in Centurion,” he said.

The firearm was sent for examination and Mncube’s cellphone confiscated for downloading. The court has seen and heard evidence on pictures discovered on Mncube’s phone.

During cross-examination by Mncube’s counsel, advocate Charles Mnisi, Masondo conceded he had no warrant when he searched Mncube and the room where he was living.

Mnisi asked whether the firearm found in the possession of Mncube had anything to do with the “Vosloorus case”, referring to Meyiwa's killing in October 2014. 

“There is nothing depicted by the firearm that was recovered on this case,” Masondo said.

“Should it have been, definitely, I think I was going to deal with it at that time and others.”

Meyiwa trial hears how cop from taxi team found gun at Mthobisi Mncube's home

A police officer attached to the Gauteng taxi violence unit has testified on the seizure of an unlicensed handgun and ammunition from one of the five ...
News
4 hours ago

He conceded he did not test for fingerprints on the firearm, the magazine and a box he found in Mncube’s possession during the search.

Mnisi said Mncube would tell the court Masondo accosted him while opening his gate on the day. Mncube will say he had no choice but to co-operate with him as he was “spitting venom”, Mnisi said. However, Masondo, rejected that.

Mnisi said to save himself from the anger, Mncube told Masondo what he wanted to hear.

“It’s up to him, but I believe what he was telling me, we were not fighting, no-one was spitting venom. We were talking,” said Masondo.

Mnisi said Mncube will say he was not given a chance to tell his side of the story.

Mncube is one of five men on trial for Meyiwa’s murder. 

Those who were with Meyiwa at the time of the murder — including friends and his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo — allege Meyiwa was killed in a botched robbery. 

The defence disagrees and has suggested the people in the house at the time could shed more light on who was behind the killing. 

The trial continues. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The state is expected to call a new witness when the Senzo Meyiwa trial resumes at the high court in Pretoria on Monday.
News
8 hours ago

New police cellphone expert begins evidence in Senzo Meyiwa trial

The prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has moved to digital forensic and electronic evidence, calling its next expert witness, Capt Elphus ...
News
3 days ago

Data from iPhone belonging to Senzo Meyiwa 'could not be downloaded'

Two cellphone data witnesses wrap up the week's testimony.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Correctional services pays R13m towards its Gauteng prisons water debt South Africa
  2. Paradise lost: yet another travel agency fails to deliver News
  3. Gun found on Meyiwa murder accused Mncube belonged to security company, court ... South Africa
  4. Two life jail terms for Mpumalanga pastor who raped 15-year-old girl South Africa
  5. Three leopards 'spotted on N2' didn't escape from KZN game reserves: report South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later