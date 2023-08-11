South Africa

New police cellphone expert begins evidence in Senzo Meyiwa trial

11 August 2023 - 11:03
Soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The prosecution in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has moved to digital forensic and electronic evidence, calling its next expert witness, Capt Elphus Mushwana.

Mushwana was a sergeant at the time of the footballer's death and served as a cellphone analyst during the murder investigation. He left the SAPS on August 1 last year.

Meyiwa was shot dead on October 26 2014 in his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's presence at her mother's home in Vosloorus. Also present were her sister Zandile, her then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, the women's mother Ntombi Khumalo and Meyiwa's friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumiso Madlala.

Five men are on trial for the murder.

Madlala told the Pretoria high court that two would-be robbers entered the house and demanded valuables. Meyiwa had one of the home invaders pinned to a wall when the shot was fired.

He identified accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, as one of the intruders.

