Poor driving has blown open a theft racket targeting patrons of entertainment venues in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.
The stolen items were being sold in Hillbrow.
The bust came after Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers stopped a vehicle on Tuesday with four male occupants that was facing oncoming traffic at Allan Road in Olifantsfontein, said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of bank cards, cellphones, a handbag, a wallet and a driving licence the occupants could not account for.
“The males, who are Zimbabwean nationals, admitted they robbed patrons at places of entertainment of their personal belongings.”
Gang stealing from club-goers in Midrand nabbed by metro cops
Image: JMPD
Criminals targeting students in Pietermaritzburg for quick cash
The suspects attempted to offer the officers a bribe, which was rejected, Fihla said.
Officers ascertained they sold the stolen goods to a shop owner in Hillbrow. At the shop they found the owner in possession of cellphones without receipts.
The shop owner was arrested with six other men between the ages of 26 and 40 for possession of stolen property. The men in the vehicle also face a charge related to the alleged bribery attempt.
TimesLIVE
