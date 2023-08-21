South Africa

Cop killed, another injured in ambush during armed robbery in Mpumalanga

21 August 2023 - 09:30
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A police officer has died while responding to an armed robbery in Masoyi. Stock photo.
A police officer has died while responding to an armed robbery in Masoyi. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A police officer has died and another was injured after they were ambushed while responding to an armed robbery in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Masoyi policing precinct in the evening, according to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi.

“Two police officers were attending to an armed robbery when they were ambushed. The two were shot at. One succumbed to injuries and the other was taken to hospital,” she said.

She said no arrests have been made and a search has been launched for the suspects. 

This comes days after two Cape Town police officers were injured by gangsters in a shoot-out reportedly sparked by an argument over confiscated alcohol.

On Friday the deaths of police officers came under the spotlight during the release of the first quarter crime statistics.

Police top brass said 31 officers were murdered in the first quarter of the 2023-2024 financial year from April to June. 

This is up from 18 murders during the same period in 2022. Ten police officers were killed while on duty and 21 were killed off-duty.

* This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bogus meeting, elite soldiers’ cellphone records key to murder of Hawks detective

The assassin who killed Mathipa shot him twice between the eyes from a moving car, police sources say
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Two police officers injured in shoot-out with gangsters over confiscated booze

Videos of the shoot-out in Ravensmead showed police coming under fire while residents ducked for cover.
News
2 days ago

CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June

Twenty-four people were arrested between April and June for the murder of police officers as the number of incidents saw a significant increase in ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Windowless 'window seats', what not to do with your brand new TV and how to ... Consumer Live
  2. Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power ... South Africa
  3. Security officer allegedly linked to murders of two KZN women arrested South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. WATCH | What to expect from the Brics summit South Africa

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS