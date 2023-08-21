South Africa

Security officer allegedly linked to murders of two KZN women arrested

21 August 2023 - 11:49
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A security guard was arrested in connection with the murders of two elderly women. File photo.
A security guard was arrested in connection with the murders of two elderly women. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A security guard was arrested after the bodies of two elderly women who went missing on Women’s Day were found in a shallow grave in Umgababa, KwaZulu-Natal. 

Zanele Doris Mbuso, 61, and Monica Sophia Xulu, 81, were reported missing on August 9 after they were last seen leaving their workplace at eThembeni crèche on the south coast.

A missing person’s poster was circulated on social media when Xulu and Mbuso disappeared after shopping for items for the creche.

The poster on social media after the two women went missing.
The poster on social media after the two women went missing.
Image: Supplied

It is understood they were seen boarding a private vehicle, with GP number plates, after they had returned from shopping. 

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and said thorough investigations by Umkomaas detectives, Durban search and rescue and the eThekwini district task team led to the discovery of a shallow grave just outside the fence at the crèche.

Netshiunda said the two victims were found buried with plastic over their heads and were tied with a rope. 

“The victims' colleague, who worked as a security guard at the crèche, was arrested in connection with the murders,” he said. 

He said the security officer is due to appear in the Umbumbulu magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN cop arrested in connection with murder of pregnant woman

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer allegedly linked to the murder of a pregnant woman is expected to appear in court after he was arrested at the weekend.
News
2 hours ago

Stop romancing criminals and enforce the law, Cele tells police

Police minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and KZN commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi launched the high-density ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Windowless 'window seats', what not to do with your brand new TV and how to ... Consumer Live
  2. Eskom board chair not liable for his church’s R2m outstanding debt, says power ... South Africa
  3. Security officer allegedly linked to murders of two KZN women arrested South Africa
  4. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues South Africa
  5. WATCH | What to expect from the Brics summit South Africa

Latest Videos

What to expect from BRICS summit in SA
'BRICS summit is important for world's future': Ramaphosa on BRICS