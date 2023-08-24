South Africa

Fake Kliprivier 'kidnap' alert leads to arson threat against religious teacher

Children were doing religious studies with full parental permission

24 August 2023 - 13:28
Gauteng police say there is no truth in the voice note circulating on social media about an alleged kidnapping/human trafficking. File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

An innocent owner of an Islamic Foundation was threatened with arson by community members after a fake voice clip was circulated on social media, claiming that 26 children were “ready to be deported for trafficking” from the Kliprivier area.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers on Monday responded to a complaint of mob justice at Rietspruit.  

“Upon arrival, they found the owner of an Islamic Foundation, who alleged that community members were accusing him of kidnapping children.

“The children are reported to be staying at the foundation with four caregivers and they attend bible studies after school and on weekends,” she said.  

She said children were taken to the police station for safety as community members were threatening to burn the premises used by the foundation down.

Children removed from mom’s care after girl found ‘shackled’ in Durban

A Durban woman who was rescued from mob justice after allegedly chaining her daughter to a rafter will be put into a parental programme while her ...
News
2 days ago

Nevhuhulwi said the social development department was called in and it was established that 16 children, aged between eight and 13, were voluntarily brought to the foundation by their parents to attend Islamic religious classes.  

“Through the assistance of the department of social development, the children were safely collected by their parents.

“The police did not open any criminal case,” she said.  

Nevhuhulwi urged the public to refrain from circulating unconfirmed reports as this could lead to malicious damage to the falsely accused person's property or even cost such a person’s life. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Gang violence gives Western Cape government and police commissioner sleepless nights

Shoplifting cases have spiked by 15.3% and kidnapping increased by 3%, according to the latest quarterly crime statistics for the Western Cape.
News
22 hours ago

Three nabbed in Botswana after truck bound for South Africa found with 40 men and boys inside

Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.
News
3 days ago

Thuggery hampers justice: Legal Aid after lawyer is attacked by mob

Legal Aid South Africa has condemned bullying and intimidation of and threats against its practitioners.
News
1 month ago

Trio nabbed for ‘trafficking’ after victims rescued from Pretoria house

Three people are expected to appear in a Tshwane court soon for alleged trafficking after three women were rescued from a house in Pretoria.
News
1 month ago
