South Africa

LISTEN | Same old, same old: Mbeki pours cold water on multiparty charter

25 August 2023 - 14:35
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Former president Thabo Mbeki.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Nothing new will come out of the multiparty charter, says former president Thabo Mbeki. And it's not as though issues raised by the pact are decisively important for the future of the country, he added.

Listen to Mbeki:

Parties including the DA, IFP, FF+, ActionSA, Spectrum National Party, United Independent Movement and Independent South African National Civic Organisation seek to topple the governing ANC in next year's elections. They plan to work together to govern and have snubbed the ruling party and EFF.

The parties met for two days last week, when they drafted pre-election agreements, including power-sharing principles.

Mbeki said the parties have every right to oppose the ANC, but have no solutions to turn around the economy.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Multiparty charter a 'working document', IFP tells irate youth

The IFP and its youth brigade have paused their wrangling over a commitment made by the mother body to the multiparty charter, one the latter has ...
Politics
3 days ago

TONY LEON | The multiparty coalition needs cool heads and a spirit of compromise

Momentum is all in politics and the idea of creating a following wind to lift the sails of the opposition is what the exercise is about
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

ANC 'not deterred or intimidated' by multiparty charter, says Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the ruling party is not intimidated or deterred by the multiparty charter for South Africa.
Politics
4 days ago

IFP youth want party to withdraw from multiparty charter agreement

The IFP's youth structure has broken ranks, accusing party leaders of dishonesty and demanding they withdraw a declaration they signed with other ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. It's now up to parliament to decide on judge Motata's fate South Africa
  2. Roadblock etiquette — know your rights when stopped South Africa
  3. Probation officer's report on Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela of 'no use to the court', ... South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Same old, same old: Mbeki pours cold water on multiparty charter South Africa
  5. Impeachment moves closer for 'drunk judge' Motata as tribunal finding of gross ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure