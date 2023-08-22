Politics

Multiparty charter a 'working document', IFP tells irate youth

22 August 2023 - 17:34
UIM leader Neil de Beer, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco's Zukile Luyenge, the IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa, SNP leader Christopher Claasen, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen at the multi-party national convention in Kempton Park. File photo.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa

The IFP and its youth brigade have paused their wrangling over a commitment made by the mother body to the multiparty charter, one the latter has rejected.

After the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, IFP spokesperson Narend Singh said "the charter is currently being engaged by the national executive committee, with possibilities of further improvements to the document as the party would deem necessary".

He added that the NEC acknowledged receipt of a memorandum from the IFP youth regarding its concerns about the declaration taken at the recent meeting of political parties looking to unseat the ANC at the 2024 elections.

The brigade confirmed the disagreement was discussed at the NEC meeting.

After a gathering set to finalise the seven-member charter last week, the youth brigade accused IFP leaders of dishonesty for signing an agreement ruling out the possibility of working with the ANC and EFF after the elections.

IFP youth want party to withdraw from multiparty charter agreement

The IFP's youth structure has broken ranks, accusing party leaders of dishonesty and demanding they withdraw a declaration they signed with other ...
Politics
3 days ago

The youth's rejection was, according to a statement, that the IFP NEC had on numerous occasions deliberated and resolved that the party would not close a door to any political party for the purposes of possible coalitions.

"The declaration/pre-election arrangement signed and commitments presented by its leaders on behalf of the party at the multiparty charter for South Africa are contrary to the party position," the youth said.

TimesLIVE

