South Africa

SA sends more firefighters as Canada experiences 'worst wildfire season’

25 August 2023 - 12:10 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
SA is sending more help to Canada as wildfires spread in the country. File image.
SA is sending more help to Canada as wildfires spread in the country. File image.
Image: British Columbia Wildfire Service/via Reuters

About 215 South African firefighters will fly to Canada on Friday as that country experiences its “worst” wildfire season.

“Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season in their history,” said forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy.

She said the firefighters were the fourth group to be sent to the country since June.

A total of 860 South African firefighters and management have been deployed to Canada this year.

The latest group will battle blazes in British Columbia, where wildfires worsened this week and forced many people to evacuate their homes.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the country experienced 5,876 fires this year, leaving thousands of people displaced. 

Creecy said Canadian officials requested more manpower to help fight the fires.

“Our firefighters were lauded for their energy, strong work ethic and safety measures on the fire line as well as for the way they have acclimatised to conditions in Canada, where wildland firefighting conditions are different from what they are used to.”

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes

Canada's western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Friday as firefighters battled wildfires raging in the hills and ...
News
6 days ago

Canada's emergency preparedness minister Harjit Sajjan described the wildfires as “aggressive”.

“British Columbians are grappling with the devastation and distress caused by aggressive wildfires across the province. Thousands have been forced to evacuate and many have lost their homes and personal belongings.

“The government of Canada is mobilising all available federal resources to combat the wildfires and bring the situation under control,” Sajjan said.

Some firefighters have lost their lives while on duty during the wildfire season.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes

Canada's western province of British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Friday as firefighters battled wildfires raging in the hills and ...
News
6 days ago

SA sends 100 firefighters to battle Canada wildfires

The 100-strong team of firefighters – 30 of whom are women – will be gone for 34 days.
News
2 years ago

SA sends team to extinguish fire fighter dispute in Canada

Working on Fire is sending a team to Canada to resolve a pay dispute and apparent strike by South African fire fighters who were flown there to help ...
News
7 years ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Impeachment moves closer for 'drunk judge' Motata as tribunal finding of gross ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Tears as KZN sergeant in court for pregnant girlfriend's murder South Africa
  3. We really did open our gates to Brics VIPs: Sandton residents suspect signal ... South Africa
  4. SA sends more firefighters as Canada experiences 'worst wildfire season’ South Africa
  5. Alleged drug dealer bust for mandrax worth R3.2m forfeits car to the state South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure