South Africa

Suspended sentence and fine for Dudula’s Nhlanhla ‘Lux’

25 August 2023 - 06:24
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Dudula Movement leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Mohlauhi was convicted of housebreaking and malicious damage to property. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

Dudula Movement leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Mohlauhi, also  known as Nhlanhla Dlamini, has been given a suspended sentence after he was convicted of housebreaking and malicious damage to property. 

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced Mohlauhi, 35, to two years’ imprisonment wholly suspended for three years on condition he is not convicted of housebreaking during the period of suspension. 

The court sentenced Mohlauhi to another five years’ imprisonment, also wholly suspended for three years, on condition he is not convicted of malicious injury to property during the period of suspension.  

The court ordered that he pays the complainant, Victor Ramerafe, R9,500 in cash on or before 1pm on Thursday for damage to his property.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirms the complainant was compensated and proof of payment of the amount ordered by the court was presented in open court on August 24,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane. 

Mjonondwane said the accused was arrested on March 24 2022 after a complaint that members of Dudula Movement descended on Ramerafe’s house in Dobsonville on March 20 to search for drugs.

The group claimed to be acting on tip-offs from the community that drugs were being sold from Ramerafe’s home. No drugs were found during the raid and Ramerafe said his property was damaged.

Prosecutor Linda Duma argued that the court must send a strong message that lawlessness cannot be tolerated. He argued that citizens like the complainant sought protection from the courts. 

"The NPA welcomes the sentence and hopes it will promote respect for the rule of law. We further hope it will deter citizens from being a law unto themselves, but report suspicious activities in their surroundings to law enforcement authorities,” Mjonondwane said. 

 TimesLIVE

