Mthethwa served as chairperson of the Umhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime organisation and was at the forefront in the fight against cross-border crime in the uMkhanyakude district.
“In their possession they were found with two unlicensed pistols and several rounds of ammunition. The firearms have been taken in for ballistic testing to determine if they have been used in the commission of crimes,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
She said the three suspects have already appeared in the Empangeni, Manguzi and Ngwelezane magistrates' courts on charges of murder, kidnapping, car hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and house robbery.
“We will continue to respond accordingly to ensure we prevent and combat crime in communities like uMkhanyakude,” police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said.
TimesLIVE
Police nab trio implicated in smuggling vehicles to Mozambique
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
Three alleged members of a syndicate smuggling stolen vehicles to Mozambique were arrested during an operation in Empangeni this week.
Police said on Friday Thokozani Dlamini, 36, Sipho Mhlanga, 36, and Xolani Mkhwanazi, 28, are also linked to at least 52 car hijackings in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Two of the suspects are also accused of killing prominent anti-crime activist Sipho “Juda” Mthethwa, who was gunned down outside his home in February.
KZN cross-border vehicle smuggling kingpin jailed for 55 years
Mthethwa served as chairperson of the Umhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime organisation and was at the forefront in the fight against cross-border crime in the uMkhanyakude district.
“In their possession they were found with two unlicensed pistols and several rounds of ammunition. The firearms have been taken in for ballistic testing to determine if they have been used in the commission of crimes,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
She said the three suspects have already appeared in the Empangeni, Manguzi and Ngwelezane magistrates' courts on charges of murder, kidnapping, car hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and house robbery.
“We will continue to respond accordingly to ensure we prevent and combat crime in communities like uMkhanyakude,” police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
CRIME STATS | 31 cops shot dead, 24 suspects arrested between April and June
Crime spiked during Cape Town taxi strike, says Cele
Proactive policing starting to pay dividends, says Bheki Cele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos