Save electricity as we battle breakdowns: Eskom

30 August 2023 - 08:51 By TimesLIVE
Load-shedding is in force across the country. File photo.
Image: 123RF/mushroomsartthree

Stage 4 load-shedding returned on Tuesday evening as Eskom experienced more breakdowns in generating capacity.

The power utility moved to enforced outages at stage 2 until 4pm followed by stage 4 from then until 5am on Wednesday, stating: “This pattern will be implemented daily until further notice.”

The implementation of the higher stages of load-shedding is due to the loss of additional generation units.

In its Tuesday afternoon update, Eskom said breakdowns were at 16,154MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance was 5,970MW.

A generating unit each at Camden, Kendal, Kriel, Kusile and Matla and two at Matimba power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service of a generating unit at Tutuka and Kendal power stations was also contributing to capacity constraints.

“Eskom teams are working tirelessly to return these generating units to service.

“We appeal to members of the public to continue reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances. We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating pressure on the power system.”

TimesLIVE

