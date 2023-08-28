News

‘One of the best’ maths teachers fired for tickling primary school pupils under breasts

A pupil testified that she thought the 56-year-old had touched her in a friendly manner, but then she heard he touched other girls the same way

28 August 2023 - 20:53

A maths and science teacher with more than 30 years’ experience has been fired for sexually violating four primary school pupils in the Western Cape...

