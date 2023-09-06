The circular was intended to guide the implementation plan for the National Policy in Nurses Uniforms approved by the National Health Council Committee on March 30 this year.
Amid dress code backlash from Muslim nurses, government assures policy is a draft under review
“Healthcare in South Africa is in turmoil and now they want to interfere with our religion.”
This is according to Honey Allee, a nursing director at Islamic Medical Association of South Africa clinics who has worked in the profession since 1972. She was commenting on a proposed dress code policy for nurses working at public hospitals that outlaws head scarves.
As a Muslim nurse “you have a specific identity and the head scarves one wears are our identity. Not allowing it goes against the constitution,” she said.
The health department caused a stir among the religious community when a circular signed by director-general (DG) Sandile Buthelezi in July was sent to provincial heads of department.
The dress code for nurses reads: “Head scarves are not allowed while on duty.”
The policy also states moustaches and beards must be neatly trimmed and should be aligned to mask fitness testing prescripts of occupational health. Hair needs to be clean and neat and should be tied if longer than shoulder length, while wigs and extensions should be able to fit into a theatre cap.
The circular was intended to guide the implementation plan for the National Policy in Nurses Uniforms approved by the National Health Council Committee on March 30 this year.
“The circular should be read in conjunction with the dress code,” it read.
Allee said male Muslim male nurses have beards and moustaches.
“We have been told they have to be so short and yet under the ethics of our religion it has to be the length of our feast. We don’t want to argue that very much. But if the beards are covered and washed every day, where is the problem?”
Another concern regarding the DG’s letter was that wigs can be worn provided they are able to fit into a theatre cap.
“No-one uses a theatre cap while carrying on with their duties. It is only when you are in the theatre that you wear one,” Allee said.
“All these things are discouraging Muslim nurses from taking up the nursing profession.
“We have such a big problem with our healthcare and now they want to interfere with the nurses’ religion,” she said, citing problems with stock-outs of medicines at primary healthcare clinics and inadequate supplies of bed linens for patients.
The Islamic Medical Association of South Africa's (Imasa) president Dr Irshad Moosa has written to the health department expressing “serious reservations about the prohibition of nurses wearing head scarves. Imasa represents more than 2,000 healthcare workers throughout the country.
Only 22,000 nurses in SA public healthcare with budget constraints limiting new hires
He said while they understand the importance of maintaining a professional appearance in healthcare settings, head scarves hold immense cultural and religious significance, serving as symbols of identity, modesty and personal faith.
“In our diverse and pluralistic society, it is essential we respect and accommodate these beliefs, especially within professions as crucial and compassionate as nursing,” Moosa wrote.
“Embracing an approach that respects cultural diversity, religious expression and empirical data can lead to regulations that maintain professional standards while upholding the values enshrined in our constitution.”
Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the draft national nurses' uniform policy is under review to ensure the final policy takes into consideration all inputs and comments, including religious considerations.
“Some clauses of the circular have been reviewed to accommodate the inputs and comments. We will communicate and distribute once it is approved,” Mohale said.
