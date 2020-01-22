Muslim SANDF major allowed to wear headscarf - under set restrictions

The defence force (SANDF) has withdrawn charges against Maj Fatima Isaacs for "wilfully disobeying an order to take off her Muslim headscarf".

Isaacs came under fire after refusing to remove the headscarf she wore under her beret.

“The Military Court withdrew charges against Major Isaacs. She is allowed to wear her head wrap subject to certain restrictions. The restrictions are that her head wrap must not cover her ears, it must be wrapped tightly and must be plain black in colour,” the Legal Resources Centre confirmed on Wednesday.