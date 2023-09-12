South Africa

Pregnant woman found hanging in Kopanong hospital bathroom

12 September 2023 - 22:10 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 25-year-old woman who was 29 weeks pregnant was found hanging in a bathroom at Kopanong District Hospital in Vereeniging on Saturday morning.
A 25-year-old woman who was 29 weeks pregnant was found hanging in a bathroom at Kopanong District Hospital in Vereeniging on Saturday morning.
Image: 123rf/Derweduwen Marrcel

A woman who was 29 weeks pregnant was found hanging in a bathroom at Kopanong District Hospital in Vereeniging, Sedibeng, on Saturday morning, the Gauteng department of health said on Tuesday. 

The 25-year-old patient had been taken to the hospital's accident and emergency unit by emergency medical services personnel escorted by her mother.

“Upon admission, the mother said the patient was displaying abnormal behaviour which the department cannot disclose due to patient-doctor confidentiality,” it said in a statement. 

The department said the patient was then seen by a doctor who diagnosed her. After diagnosis, she was admitted at the maternity ward due to her being more than seven months pregnant.

The doctor prescribed sedation and restraints, which were applied. The patient was later nursed in a side ward due to her condition being triggered by crying babies. 

“During the early hours of Saturday morning, while the nursing staff were doing their rounds, they noticed that the patient was not on her bed. Upon looking for her, they made the gruesome discovery and found the patient hanging by her headscarf in the bathroom.” 

The incident was reported to the police, who have opened an inquest docket.

He said the department’s quality assurance unit will conduct an internal investigation as the incident was regarded as a patient safety incident. 

 “The internal processes are expected to take not more than 60 days to conclude, independent of the police investigation.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Court orders exhumation of remains of Limpopo businessman for second postmortem

The high court in Polokwane has granted an order permitting the exhumation of the body of Limpopo businessman Theophilus Mphosi, who was buried in ...
News
6 days ago

WATCH | Life Esidimeni inquest continues

The Life Esidimeni inquest heard by the Pretoria high court continues on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

'They change CEOs like panties': outgoing ombud lashes ailing Gauteng, Eastern Cape health departments

'You have your best province run by Mickey Mouse ... what do you expect?'
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Jagersfontein residents feel pressured to sign settlement after mine disaster South Africa
  2. Pregnant woman found hanging in Kopanong hospital bathroom South Africa
  3. No bail for man accused of murdering farmer who sold him cattle South Africa
  4. Rundown, ruined and hijacked houses of Randburg News
  5. The ANC and IFP should work together in honour of Buthelezi, says Mashatile South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha sings softly to herself before being denied bail
Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD