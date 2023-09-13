South Africa

IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi

13 September 2023 - 16:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi, centre, leads the family at the memorial service of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi, centre, leads the family at the memorial service of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Mourners and IFP supporters came out in their numbers to pay tribute to former party leader and traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Wednesday in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

IFP members celebrating the life of their late leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members celebrating the life of their late leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
IFP members arriving at the memorial service of Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
IFP members arriving at the memorial service of Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
IFP members came in their numbers to remember their former leader.
IFP members came in their numbers to remember their former leader.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi flanked by IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa and party KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli.
Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Buthelezi flanked by IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa and party KZN chairperson Thami Ntuli.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Amabutho singing at the memorial of Prince Mangosuthui Buthelezi in Ulundi.
Amabutho singing at the memorial of Prince Mangosuthui Buthelezi in Ulundi.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Buthelezi, who turned 95 two weeks ago, died in the early hours of Saturday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH LIVE | Mangosuthu Buthelezi memorial service

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the memorial service for former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
News
8 hours ago

Buthelezi’s funeral moved to Saturday

The founding president of the IFP and traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Politics
1 day ago

Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral

Hundreds of people blocked a KwaMashu main road on Wednesday demanding free buses from the eThekwini municipality to attend Prince Mangosuthu ...
News
2 hours ago

POLL | What do you think of KZN municipality instructing employees to wear black to mourn Buthelezi?

An instruction from a KwaZulu-Natal municipality telling employees they “must” wear black clothing to work on Thursday to mourn the passing of IFP ...
News
5 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. New public protector 'must restore dignity' after Mkhwebane disaster: Outa' South Africa
  2. More than 95% of farm attacks and murders unresolved: AfriForum report South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi South Africa
  4. Robbers assault crying baby during KZN home invasion South Africa
  5. Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg