Rugby

France youngster Bielle-Biarrey ready to shine against Uruguay

13 September 2023 - 16:05 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey looks on during a scrum in the Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on August 5.
France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey looks on during a scrum in the Rugby World Cup warm-up match against Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on August 5.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Russell Cheyne

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey made quite an impression with his silky footwork in his first Test, scoring a try in a preparation match against Scotland, and on Thursday the electric winger will become his country's youngest player to feature at a World Cup.

The 20-year-old made the squad after featuring in three warm-up games and, while he is behind the likes of Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere in the pecking order, all eyes will be on the Bordeaux-Begles player when he starts against Uruguay in pool A.

Bielle-Biarrey has only played 28 matches in the French Top 14 since his debut in January 2022 as he also pursues business and administration management studies.

“I've got some catching up to do. When it comes to studying, it's obviously more complicated. It's going to take a little longer, but I intend to see it through,” Bielle-Biarrey said on Tuesday.

At Lille's Pierre Mauroy stadium, Bielle-Biarrey, who also plays at fullback, will be 80 days younger than Romain Ntamack when the flyhalf made his World Cup debut in Japan in 2019.

“It doesn't mean much to me. I'm happy to hear it, but it's not going to help us become world champions.

“Obviously I'm very happy [to start]. Everything's happened so fast for me. I don't really realise.”

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the pools, fixtures and results

All the 2023 Rugby World Cup pools, results and fixtures.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bielle-Biarrey has quickly adapted to being in a world-class 33-man squad after going through the whole preparation, making the cut from a group of 42.

“Emilien [Gailleton, also 20] was there during the camps. We shared a room, and that helped us both integrate. Now we're a group of 33, we all have different roles but we're all involved,” said Bielle-Biarrey.

“The competition is long so we're all focused on being ready when we're needed.”

Uruguay welcomed back scrumhalf Santiago Arata, star of their 2019 World Cup victory over Fiji, as they named their team for the intimidating clash on Thursday.

RUGBY WORLD CUP | All the news and action

The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on September 8 with the pool A match between the hosts and the All Blacks at Stade de France in ...
Sport
1 week ago

The live wire Arata seized on a loose ball to notch the crucial first try in the 30-27 defeat of Fiji at the last World Cup that showed what Uruguay are capable of. They will need every ounce of luck, however to try to keep the score competitive, let alone dream of victory, against a France team that swept aside the All Blacks in the opening game and are many fans' favourites for the trophy.

An experienced Uruguay match day squad contains 11 survivors in the starting line-up from that 2019 tournament and three more on the bench. Key among them is flyhalf Felipe Etcheverry, a rugby sevens stalwart capable of a clean break when in space as much as he controls the game with kicks out of hand.

Andres Vilaseca of French club Vannes captains from inside centre against a France side that made sweeping changes but will still pose a monumental challenge for the South Americans.

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here

READ MORE

Fourie, finding a lease on life, ready for first Bok Test at hooker at 37

Deon Fourie is in for an early birthday gift. His big celebration is on September 25 but before that he'll have reason to cheer when he makes his ...
Sport
3 hours ago

England’s Curry banned for Japan, Chile RWC games

England flanker Tom Curry has been handed an effective two-game suspension and will miss the Rugby World Cup pool D matches against Japan and Chile ...
Sport
5 hours ago

All Blacks want more ball-in-play at World Cup

The All Blacks are hoping for more time with the ball in play during World Cup matches so that their renowned fitness can come into play as they look ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Springboks’ injured Etzebeth can be ready for Ireland

Eben Etzebeth’s seven to 10-day recovery prognosis does not bedevil the Springboks' plans for the match against Romania, but it will leave their ...
Sport
1 day ago

World Cup off to a flyer on memorable weekend

Rugby World Cup organisers hoped for a blockbuster opening weekend and they certainly got one, starting with host France's uplifting Friday night win ...
Sport
1 day ago

Peripheral Boks keeping up with the Joneses

Sunday's Rugby World Cup clash against Romania may not be one of the tournament's marquee fixtures, but for several Springboks, particularly in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wallabies wing Nawaqanitawase soars into the limelight at World Cup

Australia winger Mark Nawaqanitawase celebrated his 23rd birthday at a French primary school on Monday morning, the gaggle of children mobbing him a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Scrum coach Daan’s Human touch a hit for Boks at the World Cup

Daan Human's views on scrumming are as firm as his handshake. A steely stare from under his now trademark bucket hat accompanies a granite grip.
Sport
1 day ago

Some squint as Rassie and Boks put on a red light

Another Bok game, another storm, though this time in a Rugby World Cup.
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Siya for president: Bok skipper jumps hoardings to greet fans, defends Libbok

If there is an underrated weapon for the Springboks at the 2023 Rugby World Cup it is — quite apart from his obvious playing qualities — the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Tryon returns for Proteas’ series against Black Ferns Sport
  2. Broos makes plea to South Africans after DRC fans outnumber Bafana’s Soccer
  3. Proteas’ fast bowlers continue to falter so spinners have to succeed Sport
  4. Cameroon and Namibia complete Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams Soccer
  5. Enlightened Bavuma has clarity about Proteas captaincy Sport

Latest Videos

Julius Malema blames magistrate for 'always arriving late' at firearm court case
The state of hijacked and abandoned buildings in Randburg