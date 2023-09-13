France youngster Bielle-Biarrey ready to shine against Uruguay

France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey made quite an impression with his silky footwork in his first Test, scoring a try in a preparation match against Scotland, and on Thursday the electric winger will become his country's youngest player to feature at a World Cup.

The 20-year-old made the squad after featuring in three warm-up games and, while he is behind the likes of Damian Penaud and Gabin Villiere in the pecking order, all eyes will be on the Bordeaux-Begles player when he starts against Uruguay in pool A.

Bielle-Biarrey has only played 28 matches in the French Top 14 since his debut in January 2022 as he also pursues business and administration management studies.

“I've got some catching up to do. When it comes to studying, it's obviously more complicated. It's going to take a little longer, but I intend to see it through,” Bielle-Biarrey said on Tuesday.