South Africa

WATCH | ‘Not far from dealing final blow in AKA murder case’: Bheki Cele gives latest update

26 September 2023 - 17:50 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Police minister Bheki Cele was questioned about the latest updates on AKA’s murder investigation on Tuesday during a police press briefing.

“The cars have been found, people have been identified and the firearm used has been found. They are chasing these people and are not far from dealing the final blow to this case,” said Cele.

“This has taken some time for the family, friends and the nation but he was a well-known figure, AKA. But we request that police be given space to resist the push that might end in breaking their case even before they achieve the proper investigation. But it is continuing.”

AKA was shot and killed on February 10 outside a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.

READ MORE:

Change in crime intelligence management is yielding results: Cele

Police minister highlights breakthroughs in high-profile investigations such as kidnappings, which ‘criminal’ police seem to be involved in.
News
7 hours ago

AKA wins Afrimma — Here’s a look at the Supa Mega’s posthumous awards

AKA is still raking in the numbers after his death.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Noisy drag races put the ‘exhaust’ in ‘exhaustion’ as Florida Road residents toss and turn

In some instances drivers have lost control of  their vehicles and crashed into light poles while speeding
News
1 week ago

'Things are getting more quiet' — Tony Forbes opens up about his grief

"For me, personally, I feel the gap, the hole of him not being with us anymore."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Thank you for sharing him with us' — Stogie T pens appreciation post to Lynn Forbes

"Thank you Lynn Forbes for your blessing."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
