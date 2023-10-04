Soccer

‘Time heals’: Ntseki looks to Fifa break for Kaizer Chiefs to lick wounds

04 October 2023 - 12:02 By Sihle Ndebele
Ashley du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs looks dejected after their DStv Premiership defeat against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki is banking on the impending Fifa break to help the squad heal from a tough few weeks.

On Tuesday at their home, FNB Stadium, Chiefs suffered their fourth league defeat of the season as they were beaten 1-0 by Cape Town City. Amakhosi also crashed out of the MTN8 after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago.

A 2-1, come-from-behind league win against Sekhukhune United in Durban a week ago appeared to convey that some promising performances might translate into better results.

But another deflating turnaround against City, leaving Chiefs wallowing in seventh place in the Premiership with just three wins from nine matches, has left Ntseki under pressure again.

“Time heals. The two weeks that we'll be working with the players will also give them time to heal.

“When we prepare, we always prepare to win, but in football, you win some and you lose some,'' Ntseki said after Tuesday's defeat.

The coach said his team's performance against City was good enough for them to get something out of the game, bemoaning their poor fortune. Ntseki sees no reason for despair, saying Amakhosi should hold their heads up and train hard before action resumes after the international break. Chiefs' next game is away to in-form Lamontville Golden Arrows on October 28.

“It's just unfortunate that today [Tuesday], with such a good performance, we lost the game. We are professionals, we have to lift our heads and go back to training and prepare the team for the coming matches.”

Ntseki admitted he was unhappy with his side's inconsistency, frustrating because the coach worked hard with his troops to improve their confidence. He suggested their bluntness up front had to do with a lack of confidence.

“No coach and no team will be happy with inconsistent results. We are working very hard with the players to get the rhythm right so we can build on the confidence. The confidence that will help us score goals when we are playing well,'' Ntseki said.

Sowetan

