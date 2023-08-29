A Limpopo traffic officer accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body under a bridge will remain behind bars after being denied bail.
Kabelo Peter Duba, 34, was arrested last week Thursday — a week after his girlfriend's body was found in Chuenespoort in Lebowakgomo with a gunshot wound on her upper body.
He is attached to the Polokwane provincial traffic unit.
She was later identified as 26-year-old Kedidimetse Moshe and was a student at the Tshwane University of Technology's Polokwane campus.
Col Malesela Ledwaba said Duba made a brief appearance in both the Polokwane and Lebowakgomo magistrates' courts on Monday and was denied bail.
“He was remanded to September 4 for further police investigation.
“The suspect is facing charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, theft of the deceased's cellphone and defeating the ends of justice.”
Limpopo traffic cop nabbed over TUT student’s murder denied bail
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44
