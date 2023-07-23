2.98 magnitude earth tremor confirmed in Joburg south

The Council for Geoscience has recorded a seismic event in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday night, confirming reports from residents in Soweto and Roodepoort.

The tremor at around 6.46pm registered a magnitude of approximately 2.98, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network, said the council's communications manager Mahlatse Mononela.

The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, 2km south of the Harmony Doornkop gold mine.

Several tremors have been felt around Johannesburg recently, the most severe being one of about 4.4 in magnitude in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine a month ago.