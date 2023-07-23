South Africa

2.98 magnitude earth tremor confirmed in Joburg south

23 July 2023 - 07:31
A tremor near the Doornkop gold mine has been confirmed.
A tremor near the Doornkop gold mine has been confirmed.
Image: 123RF/vchalup/ File photo

The Council for Geoscience has recorded a seismic event in the south of Johannesburg on Saturday night, confirming reports from residents in Soweto and Roodepoort.

The tremor at around 6.46pm registered a magnitude of approximately 2.98, as recorded by the South African National Seismograph Network, said the council's communications manager Mahlatse Mononela.

The epicentre was located south of Johannesburg, 2km south of the Harmony Doornkop gold mine.

Several tremors have been felt around Johannesburg recently, the most severe being one of about 4.4 in magnitude in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine a month ago.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Powerful tremor rocks Gauteng

A powerful tremor shook large parts of Gauteng during the early hours of Sunday morning
News
1 month ago

Minor 2.2-magnitude earthquake hits Johannesburg south, CGS confirms

The Council for Geoscience has confirmed a minor earthquake on Wednesday night in the south of Johannesburg.
News
2 weeks ago

Banging away in Boksburg while the earth moves

It's not just a 4.9 earthquake that gets the mutts, the birds and my last born going mental, writes Ndumiso Ngcobo
Lifestyle
1 month ago

WATCH | What to do during an earthquake, by the experts

Gauteng residents were shaken after the earthququake at about 2.38am.
News
1 month ago

6 other earthquakes and tremors experienced in Gauteng over the past few years

Here are some of the earthquakes and tremors experienced in Gauteng over the past few years.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Latest

  1. Elon Musk says Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds' Sci-Tech
  2. Wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes forces mass evacuations World
  3. Paul Mashatile's VIP officers to be arrested, brought to court South Africa
  4. 2.98 magnitude earth tremor confirmed in Joburg south South Africa
  5. Read the Sunday Times e-edition News

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community