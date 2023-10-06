Sibongiseni Ngubane, the man accused of being involved in the murder of Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi, allegedly pointed out the scene of the crime and confessed to the murder.
Suspect in businessman Ben Gumbi's murder denied bail
He is a danger to society — court
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Sibongiseni Ngubane, the man accused of being involved in the murder of Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi, allegedly pointed out the scene of the crime and confessed to the murder.
On Thursday, the Rustenburg magistrate's court denied Ngubane bail, saying he was a danger to society.
“The state highlighted that the accused voluntarily did the pointing out of the scene as well as confessing, despite his argument that he did that involuntarily as he alleges the police assaulted him. Magistrate Tshenolo Mekgwe agreed with the state and denied Ngubane bail,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said.
“In her corroboration, prosecutor Faith Mogaki indicated the accused's fingerprints were discovered on the vehicle used in the commission of the crime and he was identified by witnesses in an identity parade.
“Police investigations are still underway to track down three other suspects believed to be on the run,” added Mamothame.
The state alleges Ngubane was part of a group of men who travelled from Gauteng to Rustenburg on August 23 to kill Gumbi, who had been embroiled in an eviction case with homeowners who built on land meant for development in Ledig.
Gumbi was shot dead by two men in front of Platō Coffee in the Rustenburg CBD.
Ngubane was arrested on September 12 in Germiston after attending a court case in which he faces a charge of armed robbery.
This week Ngubane, a e-hailing driver, told the court he was paid R15,000 after he transported men from Johannesburg to Rustenburg on the day Gumbi was killed.
Mamothame said the matter was postponed to January next year for further investigations.
