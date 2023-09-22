South Africa

Accused in dock over Ben Gumbi murder is one of four suspects: state

22 September 2023 - 13:05 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sibongiseni Ngubane has appeared in court in connection with the murder of Rustenburg businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi outside a coffee shop last month.
Sibongiseni Ngubane has appeared in court in connection with the murder of Rustenburg businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi outside a coffee shop last month.
Image: NPA

The state says Sibongiseni Ngubane, who is on trial in connection with the murder of Rustenburg businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, is one of four men believed to be involved in the killing.

Gumbi, who was shot several times in front of Platō Coffee in the Rustenburg CBD on August 23, had been embroiled in a Ledig land development dispute. 

Ngubane's appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate's court this week sparked surprise, with some on social media saying he did not look like the man seen on CCTV footage shooting Gumbi several times.

There was also another man whose face was not visible in the footage.

Police have launched a manhunt for Jabulani Ben Gumbi's killers.
Police have launched a manhunt for Jabulani Ben Gumbi's killers.
Image: Screenshot/Twitter

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame told TimesLIVE Ngubane was linked to the murder as one of four men who were allegedly at the scene when Gumbi was murdered.

He said Ngubane's alleged role in the premeditated murder would be revealed when evidence is tabled in court. “He is linked to the crime as one of the four who were at the scene of the incident,” said Mamothame.

This week the investigating officer told the court Ngubane was identified by several witnesses.

“The accused was also pointed out at an identity parade by several witnesses. Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects,” Mamothame said. 

Ngubane was arrested on September 12 in Germiston while attending a court case for an armed robbery charge. He was granted R3,000 bail in that matter. 

Mamothame said Ngubane also had a pending case in Alberton for alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition for which he was released on R1,000 bail.

The murder case was postponed to September 27. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Accused in Gumbi murder case was pointed out by several witnesses: state

Sibongiseni Ngubane, who is accused of murdering Rustenburg businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, was pointed out by several witnesses during an identity ...
News
1 day ago

Hit on North West businessman Gumbi: suspect arrested while on trial for robbery

Police have linked an armed robbery suspect in Gauteng to the assassination of businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi in the North West.
News
1 week ago

Contract killer scourge is sabotaging our society

The izinkabi phenomenon is becoming so entrenched that South Africa is fast on the way to becoming another Mexico, writes S'thembiso Msomi
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Jabulani Ben Gumbi murder: Do you know this gunman?

Reports of arrests of suspects in the Jabulani Ben Gumbi murder are fake; police are still searching for the Rustenburg businessman's killers.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Ukraine war expected to have bigger impact on European economies — Swiss study World
  2. Engineer Tshepo Kgobe to lead Gautrain Management Agency South Africa
  3. Accused in dock over Ben Gumbi murder is one of four suspects: state South Africa
  4. Home affairs officials jailed amid evidence two Durban offices ‘captured’ South Africa
  5. Zimbabwean names still haunted by the ghosts of colonialism Ideas

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...