Accused in dock over Ben Gumbi murder is one of four suspects: state
Image: NPA
The state says Sibongiseni Ngubane, who is on trial in connection with the murder of Rustenburg businessman Jabulani Ben Gumbi, is one of four men believed to be involved in the killing.
Gumbi, who was shot several times in front of Platō Coffee in the Rustenburg CBD on August 23, had been embroiled in a Ledig land development dispute.
Ngubane's appearance in the Rustenburg magistrate's court this week sparked surprise, with some on social media saying he did not look like the man seen on CCTV footage shooting Gumbi several times.
There was also another man whose face was not visible in the footage.
Image: Screenshot/Twitter
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame told TimesLIVE Ngubane was linked to the murder as one of four men who were allegedly at the scene when Gumbi was murdered.
He said Ngubane's alleged role in the premeditated murder would be revealed when evidence is tabled in court. “He is linked to the crime as one of the four who were at the scene of the incident,” said Mamothame.
This week the investigating officer told the court Ngubane was identified by several witnesses.
“The accused was also pointed out at an identity parade by several witnesses. Police investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects,” Mamothame said.
Ngubane was arrested on September 12 in Germiston while attending a court case for an armed robbery charge. He was granted R3,000 bail in that matter.
Mamothame said Ngubane also had a pending case in Alberton for alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition for which he was released on R1,000 bail.
The murder case was postponed to September 27.
