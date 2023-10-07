South Africa

Bank employees convicted of R1m fraud scheme targeting dormant accounts

07 October 2023 - 09:49
The Gqeberha commercial crimes court has convicted two bank employees involved in a R1m fraud scheme.
Two bank employees who stole R1m from dormant accounts have been convicted of fraud.

The Gqeberha commercial crimes court convicted Florika Shenay Owusu, 29, and Abongile Tyusha, 28, of fraud and money laundering on Friday. W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, spokesperson for the Hawks, said Owusu and Tyusha were working as consultants at Absa in Humansdorp between November 2019 and June 2021 when they committed the crime.

“Among their duties was to issue clients with bank cards as well as to assist them with bank enquiries. The information exposed that both accused fraudulently opened bank accounts with the aim of transferring cash from various clients' dormant bank accounts into their fraudulent account,” said Mhlakuvana.

“Furthermore, the accused reportedly withdrew cash that was transferred fraudulently in various areas of Hankey and surroundings for their personal benefit. The transactions were made in tranches and as a result Absa suffered a loss of over R1m.”

Mhlakuvana said the bank picked up the crime during an internal audit and reported it to the Hawks.

“The information further divulged that the bank conducted its internal audit and picked up red flags, and then the matter was reported to the Hawks for probing.”

The Hawks swooped on the duo in July 2022. The matter has been postponed to March 2024 for sentencing.

