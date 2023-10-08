South Africa

Soldiers who died in Lohatla fire are named by SANDF

08 October 2023 - 18:57 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The veld fire gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape.
The veld fire gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape.
Image: Supplied

The six soldiers who died in a fire at the Lohatla military base in the Northern Cape on Friday have been named by the SA National Defence Force, after notifying their families.

They are staff sergeant Abraham Desember Morajane, staff sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, lance corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and lance corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu.

Three other soldiers sustained second degree burns and are receiving treatment.

SANDF spokesperson Maj-General René Mercuur said its fire and rescue team had been on standby, as the area had seen fires in recent weeks. What made Friday’s fire unpredictable, was a sudden change in wind direction, which was gusting at 70km/h. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Code-red fire warning issued day before blaze tore through military base

A deadly wall of flames up to 10m high racing across the Northern Cape veld was just too much for a camp of soldiers on a training exercise on Friday.
News
19 hours ago

Gift of the Givers to aid SANDF after fire razes military base in Northern Cape

Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force members who lost all their possessions in a devastating ...
News
7 hours ago

Six soldiers die, three injured after veld fire spreads to Northern Cape military base

Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to a military base in the Northern Cape on Friday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Soldiers who died in Lohatla fire are named by SANDF South Africa
  2. Public interest SA demands full investigation into ‘irregular’ R5bn UIF deal South Africa
  3. Israel, Hezbollah exchange artillery, rocket fire World
  4. DNA and prayers: Israelis desperate for word on missing kin from Hamas attack World
  5. ANALYSIS | In striking Israel, Hamas also took aim at Middle East security ... World

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...