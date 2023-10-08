The six soldiers who died in a fire at the Lohatla military base in the Northern Cape on Friday have been named by the SA National Defence Force, after notifying their families.
They are staff sergeant Abraham Desember Morajane, staff sergeant Sipho Berrington Cele, corporal Sithembiso Wiseman Ndwalane, corporal Noxolo Faith Ngubane, lance corporal Prince Michael Mthethwa and lance corporal Londiwe Purity Zulu.
Three other soldiers sustained second degree burns and are receiving treatment.
SANDF spokesperson Maj-General René Mercuur said its fire and rescue team had been on standby, as the area had seen fires in recent weeks. What made Friday’s fire unpredictable, was a sudden change in wind direction, which was gusting at 70km/h.
Soldiers who died in Lohatla fire are named by SANDF
