South Africa

Free State MEC, two others in court for fraud, corruption

13 October 2023 - 18:19 By Ernest Mabuza
Free State social development MEC Motshidise Agnes Koloi.
Image: Facebook/Free State department of social development.

Free State social development MEC Motshidise Agnes Koloi and two other people appeared in the Kroonstad magistrate’s court on Friday to face charges relating to the hiring of a sound system when she was mayor of Moqhaka municipality in 2017. 

Koloi, 52, chief director in the Free State human settlements department Vusumuzi Rajuili, 54, and political adviser to Matjhabeng mayor Serake Joseph Leeuw, 62, were charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The case against the three was postponed until December 4. 

They were arrested by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit on Thursday.. 

“It is alleged that the trio worked in cahoots to take over R150,000 under the pretext that it would be used for a sound system during a Nelson Mandela memorial lecture. This event never took place despite money being paid,” the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

Last month, the NPA assessed the docket and evidence before court and issued warrants of arrest.

Rajuili and Koloi were released on bail of R10,000 each and Leeuw was granted bail of R5,000.

TimesLIVE 

