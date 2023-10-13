Sport

Pieter Coetzé, Matthew Sates land gold on first day of World Cup in Athens

13 October 2023 - 17:55 By SPORT STAFF
Pieter Coetzé in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he won the 100m backstroke, took silver in the 50m and bronze in the 200m.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Pieter Coetzé scooped gold in the men’s 200m backstroke on the opening night of the Athens leg of the FINA World Cup series on Friday.

He touched first in 1min 56.32sec to beat Italian Olympic and world championship medallist Thomas Ceccon (1:56.49).

Coetzé was second coming out the final turn, but he scorched the final lap in 28.93sec — he was the only one to go under 29 seconds — to secure the victory.

Matthew Sates cruised to victory in the men’s 100m butterfly in 51.82sec, beating Australian Cody Simpson by one-tenth of a second.

Chad Le Clos, who failed to qualify for the final in the first leg in Berlin last weekend, ended fifth in 52.21.

