South Africa

KZN on alert for heavy rainfall, flooding

South African Weather Service raises warning to highest level

16 October 2023 - 10:01
KwaZulu-Natal motorists are encouraged not to take trips they can avoid as bridges and roads could be flooded due to the heavy rains on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

KwaZulu-Natal motorists have been warned to avoid travelling if possible and those in high-risk areas advised to move to community halls or schools as more heavy rain is expected around the province on Monday .

The KZN department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said on Monday the expected rain could lead to flooding.

The warning comes after the South African Weather Service raised the alert level to orange, level 6 — the highest warning level — due to the high risk of flooding that may damage roads, bridges, and formal and informal settlements. 

It said the anticipated rainfall is expected to persist from Monday afternoon until midnight and could result in damage within eThekwini metro and Ugu, Harry Gwala, Ilembe and Umgungundlovu district municipalities.

Many parts of the province started experiencing rainfall on Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms expected in Gauteng

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms on Sunday.
News
18 hours ago

“We haven't got anything that has been reported in terms of the damages. However, our team is still doing assessments and closely monitoring from last night,” said Cogta KZN spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi.

The department convened an urgent meeting with the joint operation cluster, which includes all municipalities that may be affected and the disaster team to put proactive measures in place, said Mngadi. 

All disaster management centres have been activated to monitor the weather pattern and risk and respond to any unforeseen events. 

“As per our discussions in a meeting, we have advised teams to identify those people in high-risk areas, especially in informal settlements, to relocate to safer places such as community halls and schools.

“Drivers are encouraged not to take trips if they can avoid them as bridges and roads could be flooded due to the heavy rains.”

Livestock owners are urged to find secure locations and adhere to safety measures that will be communicated through the disaster centre. 

TimesLIVE

