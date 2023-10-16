South Africa

Public Servants Association embarks on strike expected to disrupt services

16 October 2023 - 12:05 By TIMESLIVE
The PSA shutdown is expected to disrupt services at government departments such as home affairs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rushay

The Public Servants Association (PSA) is embarking on a strike on Monday over deadlocked salary negotiations that could disrupt services provided by government departments such as home affairs, employment & labour and the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). 

The union issued the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) with notice of the planned national shutdown after wage negotiations deadlocked.  

“The PSA members at Sita commenced with lunchtime picketing on October 9 and intend to intensify the strike action in view of the employer's reluctance to respond to their demands,” the union said on Monday. 

“Employees have been mobilised and are preparing to participate in a total shutdown [of] services at departments such as home affairs, employment & labour, and Sassa [which] will be affected by the shutdown.” 

The union warned communications minister Mondli Gungubele that its members “are angry and will embark on a total shutdown until their demands are met. 

“The PSA is conscious of the implications of the total shutdown, which could adversely affect network connectivity, operations in most government sectors, and service delivery. The PSA thus urges the minister to intervene and instruct the Sita board of directors to improve the salary offer to 7.5%.

“The PSA remains resolute that the strike action will continue until Sita presents an acceptable offer.”

TimesLIVE

