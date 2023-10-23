Four suspects who led police on a high-speed car chase after allegedly being involved in a business robbery were due to appear in court in Cape Town on several criminal charges on Monday.
City of Cape Town law enforcement officers and the police flying squad responded to an alert on Saturday about a suspicious black Toyota Yaris with tinted windows that may have a cloned registration plate.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said when the vehicle was spotted there was a single occupant.
“As members were about to approach, three men came running out of a store and boarded the vehicle, which immediately sped away.
“A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle was finally boxed in and forced to a halt near Palmeira and Campground Road in Claremont,” said Pojie.
The suspects were allegedly in possession of three firearms, clothing, bedding, cellphones, and a substantial amount of cash.
Further investigation revealed the suspects had allegedly just pulled off an armed robbery at a furniture store and could be linked to other serious crimes.
City of Cape Town safety and security MMC JP Smith said, “The suspects quickly realised the power of an efficient crime-fighting network.”
They face charges of armed robbery, possession of prohibited firearms, fraud and the possession of presumed stolen property.
Cloned plates alert leads to arrest of suspects who had allegedly just pulled off a business robbery
Image: SAPS
