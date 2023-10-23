New Models

Toyota Land Cruiser Se, EPU pickup concept coming to Japan Mobility Show

23 October 2023 - 13:41 By Motoring Staff
The Land Cruiser Se concept marries 'high-torque driving performance with an elegant, stylish design'.
Image: Supplied

Toyota will use this week's Japan Mobility Show 2023 to showcase two new electric concept vehicles. 

Dubbed the Land Cruiser Se, Toyota says it marries "high-torque driving performance with an elegant, stylish design".

Although no powertrain specifics are mentioned in the press release, it's safe to assume a large battery pack will power two electric motors — one on each axle — in order to provide the maximum amount of traction across various terrains.

Compared to its squared-off combustion-powered siblings, this emissions-free concept is noticeably more sleek, with a silhouette styled more for the rigours of the concrete jungle.

The Land Cruiser Se is built on a monocoque chassis.
Image: Supplied

Another key difference can be found in the chassis architecture. While the Land Cruiser 300 utilises a body-on-frame setup designed for rigorous off-roading, the Se incorporates an arguably more sophisticated monocoque arrangement typical of cars and luxury SUVs.

Measuring 5,150mm long, 1,990mm wide and 1,705mm tall, the Land Cruiser Se is both longer, wider and lower than its ICE stablemate.

It also features a slightly longer wheelbase, which in conjunction with a flat floor should provide generous amounts of cabin space for all seven occupants sat across the standard three rows of seating. 

The EPU is a mid-sized electric pickup concept.
Image: Supplied

In addition to the Land Cruiser Se, Toyota will also be exhibiting the EPU: what it describes as a "next-generation mid-size pickup truck concept, with a monocoque body delivering high durability to create a practical yet stylish battery electric vehicle (BEV)". 

At just over 5m long, this double-cab bakkie offers a versatile load space designed to cater to an array of user applications: everything from outdoor activities to light commercial work. A low centre of gravity offers stable handling and a comfortable ride.

A large load bed makes it suitable for a broad spread of activities.
Image: Supplied

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 starts on Thursday and ends on November 5.

