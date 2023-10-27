City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services firefighters are at a burning waste landfill site near the Geldenhuys interchange in Germiston.
The Simmer and Jack landfill site caught fire on Thursday. Since then, firefighters have been battling the blaze and are still on site on Friday, spokesperson William Ntladi said.
Cautionary notice issued as wind fans smoke from Germiston landfill site fire
“There is an emission of thick carbon smoke from the burning materials.
“Due to strong wind blowing in different directions, nearby residents and motorists are alerted to be cautious when approaching the interchange (N3 & M2 freeways) and other surrounding routes because of possible poor visibility which might lead to fatal crashes.”
