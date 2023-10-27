South Africa

Cautionary notice issued as wind fans smoke from Germiston landfill site fire

27 October 2023 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Cautionary notice was issued on Friday as wind fans smoke from Germiston landfill site fire File photo.
Cautionary notice was issued on Friday as wind fans smoke from Germiston landfill site fire File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

City of Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services firefighters are at a burning waste landfill site near the Geldenhuys interchange in Germiston.

The Simmer and Jack landfill site caught fire on Thursday. Since then, firefighters have been battling the blaze and are still on site on Friday, spokesperson William Ntladi said.

“There is an emission of thick carbon smoke from the burning materials.

“Due to strong wind blowing in different directions, nearby residents and motorists are alerted to be cautious when approaching the interchange (N3 & M2 freeways) and other surrounding routes because of possible poor visibility which might lead to fatal crashes.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suburbanites caught in zama zama crossfire

The community of Primrose and surrounding areas has described the fear they face almost on a daily basis caused by turf wars among illegal miners who ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bullets fly in suburbs as zama zamas’ turf war threatens Ekurhuleni residents’ lives

The battle has been going on for a few years but has intensified in the past year
News
6 months ago

Bloody zama zama turf war threatens lives and livelihoods at landfill

Apart from fearing for their lives, waste pickers at the Simmer and Jack site are concerned about its possible closure
News
7 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SCA decides to hear Magudumana's appeal on her extradition to SA South Africa
  2. City of Tshwane ordered to pay back wages it deducted from 'striking' workers ... South Africa
  3. DStv announces Rugby World Cup final subscription special Rugby
  4. 2023 matric exams: key dates South Africa
  5. UFS lecturer exonerated of racism claim after university investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...