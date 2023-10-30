Outgoing IDC head Nchocho to chair Transnet Port Authority board

Tshokolo Petrus Nchocho has been appointed non-executive director and Transnet National Port Authority (TNPA) board chairperson.

“This latest appointment serves as further affirmation of our commitment to enhance TNPA’s strategic position by equipping it with a depth of skills, knowledge and experience that will support our efforts to improve our ports and boost their contribution to the economy," public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said Nchocho is the outgoing CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

It said Nchocho has over 20 years’ experience in the economic development finance and banking arena. Before joining the IDC, he was CEO of the Land and Agricultural Development Bank.

“We look forward to Mr Nchocho’s contribution as we work to turn around Transnet into a formidable catalyst for driving the country’s economic development and competitiveness,” Gordhan said.

The ministry said Nchoncho joins the recently appointed board of the TNPA, comprising five non-executive and two executive directors. The two executive directors are TNPA CEO Pepi Silinga and CFO Lionel Billings.

The non-executive directors are Khomotso Phihlela, Velile Dube, Sue Lund, Valda Grossmann and Clarence Benjamin.



TimesLIVE