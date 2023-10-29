Big Read
Transnet needs R100bn bailout for recovery plan
Ambitious programme aims to turn R5.7bn net loss into R5.1bn profit in two years
29 October 2023 - 00:02
Transnet has released details of an ambitious recovery plan that forecasts an increase in revenue from R78bn to R91bn, a surge in earnings to R37bn, and the reversal of a R5.7bn net loss into a R5.1bn profit in the next two years. It also plans to ramp up capital investments on the rail network, rolling stock and port equipment from R17.9bn to R28.2bn by 2025. ..
