Opinion

Is now the time to tap into rainy-day fund?

29 October 2023 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

When finance minister Enoch Godongwana and his team at the National Treasury met President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Spier Wine Farm in September, their message was unequivocal. The government would have to raise VAT or close dozens of state programmes to lower spending to enable the continued payment of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond March next year. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | Lessons we can learn from the Boks in France Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Precisely because he is clean and competent, Pappas is a ... Opinion
  3. MIKE SILUMA | Middle East war cries out for sanity on the part of leaders Opinion
  4. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Boks have the weight of an anxious, fractious SA on their ... Opinion
  5. PETER BRUCE | Fair or not, whining won’t help Opinion

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...